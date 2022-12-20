EQS-AFR: NFON AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

20.12.2022 15:27:35

NFON AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2023:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 27, 2023
Address: https://corporate.nfon.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 27, 2023
Address: https://corporate.nfon.com/en/investor-relations/reports

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 27, 2023
Address: https://corporate.nfon.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 27, 2023
Address: https://corporate.nfon.com/en/investor-relations/reports

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 24, 2023
Address: https://corporate.nfon.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 24, 2023
Address: https://corporate.nfon.com/en/investor-relations/reports

Language: English
Company: NFON AG
Machtlfinger Straße 7
81379 Munich
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.nfon.com

 
