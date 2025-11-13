EQS-AFR: NFON AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: NFON AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

NFON AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



13.11.2025 / 13:12 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 16, 2026

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: April 16, 2026

Address:



Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 20, 2026

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 20, 2026

Address:



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 16, 2026

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: April 16, 2026

Address:



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 20, 2026

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 20, 2026

Address:

