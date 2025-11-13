NFON Aktie
WKN DE: A0N4N5 / ISIN: DE000A0N4N52
|
13.11.2025 13:12:33
EQS-AFR: NFON AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: NFON AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
NFON AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 16, 2026
Address: https://corporate.nfon.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 16, 2026
Address: https://corporate.nfon.com/en/investor-relations/reports/
Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 20, 2026
Address: https://corporate.nfon.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 20, 2026
Address: https://corporate.nfon.com/en/investor-relations/reports/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 16, 2026
Address: https://corporate.nfon.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 16, 2026
Address: https://corporate.nfon.com/en/investor-relations/reports/
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 20, 2026
Address: https://corporate.nfon.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 20, 2026
Address: https://corporate.nfon.com/en/investor-relations/reports/
13.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|NFON AG
|Zielstattstr. 36
|81379 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://corporate.nfon.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2229410 13.11.2025 CET/CEST
