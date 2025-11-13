NFON Aktie

WKN DE: A0N4N5 / ISIN: DE000A0N4N52

13.11.2025 13:12:33

EQS-AFR: NFON AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: NFON AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
NFON AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

13.11.2025 / 13:12 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NFON AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 16, 2026
Address: https://corporate.nfon.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 16, 2026
Address: https://corporate.nfon.com/en/investor-relations/reports/

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 20, 2026
Address: https://corporate.nfon.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 20, 2026
Address: https://corporate.nfon.com/en/investor-relations/reports/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 16, 2026
Address: https://corporate.nfon.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 16, 2026
Address: https://corporate.nfon.com/en/investor-relations/reports/

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 20, 2026
Address: https://corporate.nfon.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 20, 2026
Address: https://corporate.nfon.com/en/investor-relations/reports/

13.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: NFON AG
Zielstattstr. 36
81379 Munich
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.nfon.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2229410  13.11.2025 CET/CEST

