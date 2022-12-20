|
EQS-AFR: NFON AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: NFON AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
NFON AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2023:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 25, 2023
Address: https://corporate.nfon.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 25, 2023
Address: https://corporate.nfon.com/en/investor-relations/reports
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|NFON AG
|Machtlfinger Straße 7
|81379 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://corporate.nfon.com
