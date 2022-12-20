EQS-AFR: NFON AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Ihre Meinung zählt: Wie bewerten Sie finanzen.at? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen!-w-
20.12.2022 16:35:40

NFON AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

20.12.2022 / 16:35 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NFON AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2023:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 25, 2023
Address: https://corporate.nfon.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 25, 2023
Address: https://corporate.nfon.com/en/investor-relations/reports

Language: English
Company: NFON AG
Machtlfinger Straße 7
81379 Munich
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.nfon.com

 
