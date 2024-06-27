27.06.2024 20:09:03

EQS-AFR: Nordex SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Nordex SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

27.06.2024 / 20:09 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Nordex SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 29, 2024
Address: http://ir.nordex-online.com/websites/Nordex/German/3000/publikationen.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 29, 2024
Address: https://ir.nordex-online.com/websites/Nordex/English/3000/publications.html

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 25, 2024
Address: http://ir.nordex-online.com/websites/Nordex/German/3000/publikationen.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 25, 2024
Address: https://ir.nordex-online.com/websites/Nordex/English/3000/publications.html

Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Internet: www.nordex-online.com

 
