27.06.2024 20:09:03
EQS-AFR: Nordex SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Nordex SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Nordex SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 29, 2024
Address: http://ir.nordex-online.com/websites/Nordex/German/3000/publikationen.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 29, 2024
Address: https://ir.nordex-online.com/websites/Nordex/English/3000/publications.html
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 25, 2024
Address: http://ir.nordex-online.com/websites/Nordex/German/3000/publikationen.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 25, 2024
Address: https://ir.nordex-online.com/websites/Nordex/English/3000/publications.html
27.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordex SE
|Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
|18059 Rostock
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.nordex-online.com
