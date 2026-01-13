Nordex Aktie

WKN: A0D655 / ISIN: DE000A0D6554

13.01.2026 15:22:53

EQS-AFR: Nordex SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Nordex SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Nordex SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

13.01.2026 / 15:22 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Nordex SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 25, 2026
Address: http://ir.nordex-online.com/websites/Nordex/German/3000/publikationen.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 25, 2026
Address: https://ir.nordex-online.com/websites/Nordex/English/3000/publications.html

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 29, 2026
Address: http://ir.nordex-online.com/websites/Nordex/German/3000/publikationen.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 29, 2026
Address: https://ir.nordex-online.com/websites/Nordex/English/3000/publications.html

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 25, 2026
Address: http://ir.nordex-online.com/websites/Nordex/German/3000/publikationen.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 25, 2026
Address: https://ir.nordex-online.com/websites/Nordex/English/3000/publications.html

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 29, 2026
Address: http://ir.nordex-online.com/websites/Nordex/German/3000/publikationen.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 29, 2026
Address: https://ir.nordex-online.com/websites/Nordex/English/3000/publications.html

13.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Internet: www.nordex-online.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2259406  13.01.2026 CET/CEST

