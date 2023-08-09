|
09.08.2023 14:48:07
EQS-AFR: NORDWEST Handel AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: NORDWEST HANDEL AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
NORDWEST Handel AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 15, 2023
Address: https://investor-relations.nordwest.com/websites/nordwest/German/3100/finanzberichte.html
09.08.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|NORDWEST Handel AG
|Robert-Schuman-Straße 17
|44263 Dortmund
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.nordwest.com
