NORDWEST HANDEL Aktie
WKN: 677550 / ISIN: DE0006775505
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23.03.2026 07:51:53
EQS-AFR: NORDWEST Handel AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: NORDWEST HANDEL AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
NORDWEST Handel AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2026
Address: https://investor-relations.nordwest.com/berichte-mitteilungen/finanzberichte
23.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|NORDWEST Handel AG
|Robert-Schuman-Straße 17
|44263 Dortmund
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.nordwest.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2295598 23.03.2026 CET/CEST
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