EQS-AFR: NORMA Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

NORMA Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

17.07.2024 / 14:01 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NORMA Group SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 01, 2025
Address: https://www.normagroup.com/corp/de/investoren/publikationen-events/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 01, 2025
Address: https://www.normagroup.com/corp/en/investors/publications-events/financial-reports/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 01, 2025
Address: https://www.normagroup.com/corp/de/investoren/publikationen-events/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 01, 2025
Address: https://www.normagroup.com/corp/en/investors/publications-events/financial-reports/

Language: English
Company: NORMA Group SE
Edisonstr. 4
63477 Maintal
Germany
Internet: www.normagroup.com

 
