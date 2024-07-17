|
17.07.2024 14:19:42
EQS-AFR: NORMA Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: NORMA Group SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
NORMA Group SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2025
Address: https://www.normagroup.com/corp/de/investoren/publikationen-events/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2025
Address: https://www.normagroup.com/corp/en/investors/publications-events/financial-reports/
17.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|NORMA Group SE
|Edisonstr. 4
|63477 Maintal
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.normagroup.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1948351 17.07.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NORMA Group SEmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NORMA Group SEmehr Analysen
|16.07.24
|NORMA Group Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.06.24
|NORMA Group Buy
|Warburg Research
|29.05.24
|NORMA Group Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|27.05.24
|NORMA Group Buy
|Warburg Research
|10.05.24
|NORMA Group Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|16.07.24
|NORMA Group Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.06.24
|NORMA Group Buy
|Warburg Research
|29.05.24
|NORMA Group Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|27.05.24
|NORMA Group Buy
|Warburg Research
|10.05.24
|NORMA Group Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.06.24
|NORMA Group Buy
|Warburg Research
|29.05.24
|NORMA Group Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|27.05.24
|NORMA Group Buy
|Warburg Research
|10.05.24
|NORMA Group Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|08.05.24
|NORMA Group Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.07.24
|NORMA Group Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.05.24
|NORMA Group Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.04.24
|NORMA Group Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.03.24
|NORMA Group Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.03.24
|NORMA Group Hold
|Warburg Research
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NORMA Group SE
|17,92
|0,22%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow erstmals über 41.200 Punkten - Ausverkauf bei Techwerten -- ATX beendet Handel leichter -- DAX schließt in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Mittwoch leichter, auch der deutsche Leitindex gab ab. Die US-Börsen präsentierren sich am Mittwoch uneins. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte schlugen zur Wochenmitte unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.