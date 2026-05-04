NORMA Group Aktie
WKN DE: A1H8BV / ISIN: DE000A1H8BV3
|
04.05.2026 09:22:43
EQS-AFR: NORMA Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: NORMA Group SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
NORMA Group SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 05, 2026
Address: https://www.normagroup.com/global/de/investor-relations/publications-and-events/financial-reports
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 05, 2026
Address: https://www.normagroup.com/global/en/investor-relations/publications-and-events/financial-reports
04.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|NORMA Group SE
|Edisonstr. 4
|63477 Maintal
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.normagroup.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2320314 04.05.2026 CET/CEST
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NORMA Group SE
|15,14
|3,56%