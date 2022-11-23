23.11.2022 09:00:17

EQS-AFR: Novem Group S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Novem Group S.A. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Novem Group S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

23.11.2022 / 09:00 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Novem Group S.A. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 30, 2022
Address: https://ir.novem.com/websites/novem/German/2000/berichte-_-praesentationen.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 30, 2022
Address: https://ir.novem.com/websites/novem/English/2000/reports-_-presentations.html

23.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Novem Group S.A.
19, rue Edmond Reuter
L-5326 Contern
Luxemburg

 
End of News EQS News Service

1492887  23.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1492887&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Novem Gruppemehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Novem Gruppemehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Novem Gruppe 7,20 2,86% Novem Gruppe

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legen am Donnerstag zu. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte fanden am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen