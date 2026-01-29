Novem Gruppe Aktie
WKN DE: A3CSWZ / ISIN: LU2356314745
29.01.2026 09:00:14
EQS-AFR: Novem Group S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Novem Group S.A.
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Novem Group S.A. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 05, 2026
Address: https://ir.novem.com/de/reports-presentations
Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 05, 2026
Address: https://ir.novem.com/reports-presentations
29.01.2026 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Novem Group S.A.
|19, rue Edmond Reuter
|L-5326 Contern
|Luxemburg
2256164 29.01.2026 CET/CEST
