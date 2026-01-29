EQS-AFR: Novem Group S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Novem Group S.A. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Novem Group S.A. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: February 05, 2026Address: https://ir.novem.com/de/reports-presentations Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: February 05, 2026Address: https://ir.novem.com/reports-presentations

