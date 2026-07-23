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WKN DE: A3CSWZ / ISIN: LU2356314745

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23.07.2026 09:00:04

EQS-AFR: Novem Group S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Novem Group S.A. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Novem Group S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

23.07.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Novem Group S.A. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 30, 2026
Address: https://ir.novem.com/de/reports-presentations

Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 30, 2026
Address: https://ir.novem.com/reports-presentations

23.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Novem Group S.A.
19, rue Edmond Reuter
L-5326 Contern
Luxemburg
LEI Code: 222100KIY63U7PV8N251

 
End of News EQS News Service

2369290  23.07.2026 CET/CEST

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