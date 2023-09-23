EQS-AFR: Nucletron Electronic AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

23.09.2023 12:50:32

Nucletron Electronic AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

23.09.2023 / 12:50 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Nucletron Electronic AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 30, 2023
Address: http://web.nucletron.ag/fileadmin/Finanzberichte/2023/NUCAG_Halbjahresfinanzbericht_2023.pdf

Language: English
Company: Nucletron Electronic AG
Gärtnerstraße 60
80992 München
Germany
Internet: www.nucletron.ag

 
