23.09.2023 12:50:32
EQS-AFR: Nucletron Electronic AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Nucletron Electronic AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Nucletron Electronic AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 30, 2023
Address: http://web.nucletron.ag/fileadmin/Finanzberichte/2023/NUCAG_Halbjahresfinanzbericht_2023.pdf
|Company:
|Nucletron Electronic AG
|Gärtnerstraße 60
|80992 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.nucletron.ag
1732895 23.09.2023 CET/CEST
