17.04.2024 08:46:01

EQS-AFR: OHB SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: OHB SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
OHB SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

17.04.2024 / 08:46 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

OHB SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 23, 2024
Address: https://www.ohb.de/investor-relations/hauptversammlung

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 23, 2024
Address: https://www.ohb.de/investor-relations/publikationen/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2024
Address: https://www.ohb.de/en/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports

Language: English
Company: OHB SE
Manfred-Fuchs-Platz 2-4
28359 Bremen
Germany
Internet: www.ohb.de

 
