|
02.08.2024 09:54:05
EQS-AFR: OHB SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: OHB SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
OHB SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 08, 2024
Address: https://www.ohb.de/investor-relations/publikationen/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 08, 2024
Address: https://www.ohb.de/en/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports
02.08.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|OHB SE
|Manfred-Fuchs-Platz 2-4
|28359 Bremen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.ohb.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1959571 02.08.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!