EQS-AFR: OHB SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: OHB SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
OHB SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 19, 2026
Address: https://www.ohb.de/investor-relations/hauptversammlung
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 19, 2026
Address: https://www.ohb.de/investor-relations/publikationen/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://www.ohb.de/en/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports
|OHB SE
|Manfred-Fuchs-Platz 2-4
|28359 Bremen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.ohb.de
