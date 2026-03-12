OHB Aktie

12.03.2026 10:37:23

EQS-AFR: OHB SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: OHB SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
OHB SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

12.03.2026 / 10:37 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

OHB SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 19, 2026
Address: https://www.ohb.de/investor-relations/hauptversammlung

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 19, 2026
Address: https://www.ohb.de/investor-relations/publikationen/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://www.ohb.de/en/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports

12.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: OHB SE
Manfred-Fuchs-Platz 2-4
28359 Bremen
Germany
Internet: www.ohb.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2290406  12.03.2026 CET/CEST

