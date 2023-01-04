EQS-AFR: ORBIS SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ORBIS SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

ORBIS SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 30, 2023

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 30, 2023

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 28, 2023

ORBIS SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 30, 2023Address: https://www.orbis.de/fileadmin/dateien/de/downloads/ir/jahresfinanzberichte/Jahresfinanzbericht_2022.pdf Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 30, 2023Address: https://www.orbis.de/fileadmin/dateien/de/downloads/ir/geschaeftsberichte/Geschaeftsbericht_2022.pdf Language: GermanDate of disclosure: August 28, 2023Address: https://www.orbis.de/fileadmin/dateien/de/downloads/ir/quartalsberichte/Halbjahresfinanzbericht_2023.pdf

