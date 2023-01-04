EQS-AFR: ORBIS SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

04.01.2023 11:14:35

ORBIS SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

ORBIS SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

04.01.2023 / 11:14 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ORBIS SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2023
Address: https://www.orbis.de/fileadmin/dateien/de/downloads/ir/jahresfinanzberichte/Jahresfinanzbericht_2022.pdf

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2023
Address: https://www.orbis.de/fileadmin/dateien/de/downloads/ir/geschaeftsberichte/Geschaeftsbericht_2022.pdf

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 28, 2023
Address: https://www.orbis.de/fileadmin/dateien/de/downloads/ir/quartalsberichte/Halbjahresfinanzbericht_2023.pdf

Language: English
Company: ORBIS SE
Nell-Breuning-Allee 3-5
66115 Saarbrücken
Germany
Internet: www.orbis.de

 
