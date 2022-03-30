EQS-AFR: Palfinger AG: Release of a Financial report

30.03.2022 11:20:23

Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

This is an announcement of change.
Palfinger AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address:

Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG (ESEF)

Language: German
Address: https://www.palfinger.ag/de/investoren/publikationen

Language: English
Address: https://www.palfinger.ag/en/investors/publications
Remarks:
Due to technical changes and the new set up of the ESEF report, there were rounding differences from the system when preparing the original ESEF report. In addition, in the presentation of equity as well as in the presentation of comprehensive income, the system did not capture all dimensions. These errors have been corrected in the report published herewith and late adjustments in the statutory report have been followed up.


