30.03.2022 11:20:23
EQS-AFR: Palfinger AG: Release of a Financial report
EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Palfinger AG
/ Release of Financial Reports/Announcement of change
This is an announcement of change.
Palfinger AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address:
Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG (ESEF)
Language: German
Address: https://www.palfinger.ag/de/investoren/publikationen
Language: English
Address: https://www.palfinger.ag/en/investors/publications
Remarks:
Due to technical changes and the new set up of the ESEF report, there were rounding differences from the system when preparing the original ESEF report. In addition, in the presentation of equity as well as in the presentation of comprehensive income, the system did not capture all dimensions. These errors have been corrected in the report published herewith and late adjustments in the statutory report have been followed up.
30.03.2022
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Palfinger AG
|Lamprechtshausener Bundesstraße 8
|5020 Salzburg
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.palfinger.ag
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1315573 30.03.2022
