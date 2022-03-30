EQS-AFR: Palfinger AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Palfinger AG / Release of Financial Reports/Announcement of change

Palfinger AG: Release of a Financial report



30.03.2022 / 11:20

Palfinger AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address:



Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG (ESEF)



Language: German

Address:



Language: English

Address:

Remarks:

Due to technical changes and the new set up of the ESEF report, there were rounding differences from the system when preparing the original ESEF report. In addition, in the presentation of equity as well as in the presentation of comprehensive income, the system did not capture all dimensions. These errors have been corrected in the report published herewith and late adjustments in the statutory report have been followed up.



30.03.2022

