EQS-AFR: PATRIZIA SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 22, 2024

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 22, 2024

Address:

PATRIZIA SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 22, 2024
Address: https://www.patrizia.ag/de/aktionaere/news-publikationen/geschaeftsberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 22, 2024
Address: https://www.patrizia.ag/en/shareholders/news-publications/annual-reports/

