|
16.07.2024 10:19:15
EQS-AFR: PATRIZIA SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: PATRIZIA SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
PATRIZIA SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 21, 2025
Address: https://ir.patrizia.ag/de/news-publikationen/geschaeftsberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 21, 2025
Address: https://ir.patrizia.ag/en/news-publications/annual-reports
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2025
Address: https://ir.patrizia.ag/de/news-publikationen/zwischenmitteilungen-und-halbjahresfinanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2025
Address: https://ir.patrizia.ag/en/news-publications/interim-statements-and-h1-financial-reports
16.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PATRIZIA SE
|Fuggerstraße 26
|86150 Augsburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.patrizia.ag
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1947217 16.07.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu PATRIZIA SEmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu PATRIZIA SEmehr Analysen
|02.07.24
|PATRIZIA Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11.06.24
|PATRIZIA Buy
|Warburg Research
|22.05.24
|PATRIZIA Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.05.24
|PATRIZIA Reduce
|Baader Bank
|15.05.24
|PATRIZIA Buy
|Warburg Research
|02.07.24
|PATRIZIA Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11.06.24
|PATRIZIA Buy
|Warburg Research
|22.05.24
|PATRIZIA Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.05.24
|PATRIZIA Reduce
|Baader Bank
|15.05.24
|PATRIZIA Buy
|Warburg Research
|02.07.24
|PATRIZIA Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11.06.24
|PATRIZIA Buy
|Warburg Research
|22.05.24
|PATRIZIA Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.05.24
|PATRIZIA Buy
|Warburg Research
|03.05.24
|PATRIZIA Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.05.24
|PATRIZIA Reduce
|Baader Bank
|13.05.24
|PATRIZIA Reduce
|Baader Bank
|29.02.24
|PATRIZIA Reduce
|Baader Bank
|22.02.24
|PATRIZIA Reduce
|Baader Bank
|14.11.23
|PATRIZIA Reduce
|Baader Bank
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|PATRIZIA SE
|7,05
|-0,56%