EQS-AFR: PATRIZIA SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

PATRIZIA SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

16.07.2024 / 10:19 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PATRIZIA SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 21, 2025
Address: https://ir.patrizia.ag/de/news-publikationen/geschaeftsberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 21, 2025
Address: https://ir.patrizia.ag/en/news-publications/annual-reports

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2025
Address: https://ir.patrizia.ag/de/news-publikationen/zwischenmitteilungen-und-halbjahresfinanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2025
Address: https://ir.patrizia.ag/en/news-publications/interim-statements-and-h1-financial-reports

Language: English
Company: PATRIZIA SE
Fuggerstraße 26
86150 Augsburg
Germany
Internet: www.patrizia.ag

 
