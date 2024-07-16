EQS-AFR: PATRIZIA SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

16.07.2024 10:31:52

PATRIZIA SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

PATRIZIA SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

16.07.2024 / 10:31 CET/CEST

16.07.2024 / 10:31 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PATRIZIA SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 21, 2025
Address: https://ir.patrizia.ag/de/news-publikationen/geschaeftsberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 21, 2025
Address: https://ir.patrizia.ag/en/news-publications/annual-reports

Language: English
Company: PATRIZIA SE
Fuggerstraße 26
86150 Augsburg
Germany
Internet: www.patrizia.ag

 
