PATRIZIA Aktie
WKN DE: PAT1AG / ISIN: DE000PAT1AG3
|
14.04.2026 10:18:43
EQS-AFR: PATRIZIA SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: PATRIZIA SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
PATRIZIA SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 27, 2026
Address: https://ir.patrizia.ag/de/news-publikationen/geschaeftsberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 27, 2026
Address: https://ir.patrizia.ag/en/news-publications/annual-reports
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 27, 2026
Address: https://ir.patrizia.ag/de/news-publikationen/geschaeftsberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 27, 2026
Address: https://ir.patrizia.ag/en/news-publications/annual-reports
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 10, 2026
Address: https://ir.patrizia.ag/de/news-publikationen/quartalsergebnisse
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 10, 2026
Address: https://ir.patrizia.ag/en/news-publications/quarterly-results
14.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PATRIZIA SE
|Fuggerstraße 20
|86150 Augsburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.patrizia.ag
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2307960 14.04.2026 CET/CEST
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