EQS-AFR: PATRIZIA SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: PATRIZIA SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

PATRIZIA SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



14.04.2026 / 10:18 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 27, 2026

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 27, 2026

Address:



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 27, 2026

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 27, 2026

Address:



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 10, 2026

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 10, 2026

Address:

PATRIZIA SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 27, 2026Address: https://ir.patrizia.ag/de/news-publikationen/geschaeftsberichte Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 27, 2026Address: https://ir.patrizia.ag/en/news-publications/annual-reports Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 27, 2026Address: https://ir.patrizia.ag/de/news-publikationen/geschaeftsberichte Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 27, 2026Address: https://ir.patrizia.ag/en/news-publications/annual-reports Language: GermanDate of disclosure: August 10, 2026Address: https://ir.patrizia.ag/de/news-publikationen/quartalsergebnisse Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: August 10, 2026Address: https://ir.patrizia.ag/en/news-publications/quarterly-results

14.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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