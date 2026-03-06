Pentixapharm Aktie
WKN DE: A40AEG / ISIN: DE000A40AEG0
|
06.03.2026 09:04:33
EQS-AFR: Pentixapharm Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Pentixapharm Holding AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Pentixapharm Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://www.pentixapharm.com/investors/reports
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://www.pentixapharm.com/investors/reports
06.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Pentixapharm Holding AG
|Robert-Rössle-Straße 10
|13125 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.pentixapharm.com/
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2286904 06.03.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Pentixapharm Holding AG Unitary
Analysen zu Pentixapharm Holding AG Unitary
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Pentixapharm Holding AG Unitary
|1,98
|1,33%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAbwärtsdruck lässt kaum nach: ATX und DAX gehen mit kräftigen Verlusten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schließen fester
Am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt prägten am Freitag starke Abgaben das Bild. An den US-Börsen ging es am Freitag abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Freitag mehrheitlich höher.