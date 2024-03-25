EQS-AFR: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 25, 2024

Address:



Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 12, 2024

Address:

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 25, 2024
Address: https://ir.pfeiffer-vacuum.com/German/finanzberichte/geschaftsberichte/default.aspx

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2024
Address: https://ir.pfeiffer-vacuum.com/German/finanzberichte/finanzergebnisse/default.aspx

