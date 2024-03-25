25.03.2024 13:07:25

EQS-AFR: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

25.03.2024 / 13:07 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 25, 2024
Address: https://ir.pfeiffer-vacuum.com/German/finanzberichte/geschaftsberichte/default.aspx

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2024
Address: https://ir.pfeiffer-vacuum.com/German/finanzberichte/finanzergebnisse/default.aspx

25.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG
Berliner Str. 43
35614 Asslar
Germany
Internet: www.pfeiffer-vacuum.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1866529  25.03.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1866529&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Pfeiffer Vacuum AGmehr Nachrichten