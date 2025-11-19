Pfeiffer Vacuum Aktie
EQS-AFR: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://ir.pfeiffer-vacuum.com/German/finanzberichte/geschaftsberichte/default.aspx
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 04, 2026
Address: https://ir.pfeiffer-vacuum.com/German/finanzberichte/finanzergebnisse/default.aspx
