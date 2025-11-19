Pfeiffer Vacuum Aktie

Pfeiffer Vacuum für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 691660 / ISIN: DE0006916604

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
19.11.2025 15:27:43

EQS-AFR: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

19.11.2025 / 15:27 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://ir.pfeiffer-vacuum.com/German/finanzberichte/geschaftsberichte/default.aspx

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 04, 2026
Address: https://ir.pfeiffer-vacuum.com/German/finanzberichte/finanzergebnisse/default.aspx

19.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG
Berliner Str. 43
35614 Asslar
Germany
Internet: www.pfeiffer-vacuum.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2232788  19.11.2025 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Pfeiffer Vacuum AGmehr Nachrichten