Pferdewetten.de Aktie
WKN DE: A2YN77 / ISIN: DE000A2YN777
|
15.01.2026 09:00:03
EQS-AFR: pferdewetten.de AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: pferdewetten.de AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
pferdewetten.de AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2024:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: January 30, 2026
Address: http://www.pferdewetten.ag/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: January 30, 2026
Address: http://www.pferdewetten.ag/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
15.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|pferdewetten.de AG
|Kaistr. 4
|40221 Dusseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.pferdewetten.ag
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2260272 15.01.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!