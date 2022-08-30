Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
30.08.2022 07:26:20

EQS-AFR: PIERER Mobility AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: PIERER Mobility AG / Release of Financial Reports
PIERER Mobility AG: Release of a Financial report

30.08.2022 / 07:26 CET/CEST
Announcement according to Article 125 BörseG transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PIERER Mobility AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the following internet address:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG

Language: German
Address: https://www.pierermobility.com/investor-relations/berichte

Language: English
Address: https://www.pierermobility.com/en/investor-relations/reports


Remarks:
PMAG Half-Year Financial Report 2022

30.08.2022 CET/CEST

Language: English
Company: PIERER Mobility AG
Edisonstrasse 1
4600 Wels
Austria
Internet: www.pierermobility.com

Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PMAG, Bloomberg: PMAG SE, PMAG GY Reuters: PMAG.S
 
End of News EQS News Service

1430657  30.08.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1430657&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Pierer Mobility (ex KTM Industries)mehr Nachrichten