30.08.2022 07:26:20
EQS-AFR: PIERER Mobility AG: Release of a Financial report
EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: PIERER Mobility AG
/ Release of Financial Reports
PIERER Mobility AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the following internet address:
Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG
Language: German
Address: https://www.pierermobility.com/investor-relations/berichte
Language: English
Address: https://www.pierermobility.com/en/investor-relations/reports
Remarks:
PMAG Half-Year Financial Report 2022
30.08.2022 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PIERER Mobility AG
|Edisonstrasse 1
|4600 Wels
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.pierermobility.com
|Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PMAG, Bloomberg: PMAG SE, PMAG GY Reuters: PMAG.S
1430657 30.08.2022 CET/CEST
