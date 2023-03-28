Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
28.03.2023 10:39:19

EQS-AFR: PIERER Mobility AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: PIERER Mobility AG / Release of Financial Reports
PIERER Mobility AG: Release of a Financial report

28.03.2023 / 10:39 CET/CEST
Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PIERER Mobility AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address:

Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG

Language: German
Address: https://www.pierermobility.com/investor-relations/berichte

Language: English
Address: https://www.pierermobility.com/en/investor-relations/reports

28.03.2023 CET/CEST

Language: English
Company: PIERER Mobility AG
Edisonstrasse 1
4600 Wels
Austria
Internet: www.pierermobility.com

Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PMAG, Bloomberg: PMAG SE Reuters: PMAG.S
 
End of News EQS News Service

1594323  28.03.2023 CET/CEST

