|
28.03.2023 10:48:29
EQS-AFR: PIERER Mobility AG: Release of a Financial report
|
EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: PIERER Mobility AG
/ Release of Financial Reports
PIERER Mobility AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address:
Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG (ESEF)
Language: German
Address: https://www.pierermobility.com/investor-relations/berichte
Language: English
Address: https://www.pierermobility.com/en/investor-relations/reports
Remarks:
Report - ESEF: Annual Financial Report 2022 PIERER Mobility AG
Publication date: 03/28/2023
28.03.2023 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PIERER Mobility AG
|Edisonstrasse 1
|4600 Wels
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.pierermobility.com
|Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PMAG, Bloomberg: PMAG SE Reuters: PMAG.S
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1594329 28.03.2023 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Pierer Mobility (ex KTM Industries)mehr Nachrichten
|
10:48
|EQS-AFR: PIERER Mobility AG: Bekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung eines Finanzberichtes (EQS Group)
|
10:48
|EQS-AFR: PIERER Mobility AG: Release of a Financial report (EQS Group)
|
10:39
|EQS-AFR: PIERER Mobility AG: Bekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung eines Finanzberichtes (EQS Group)
|
10:39
|EQS-AFR: PIERER Mobility AG: Release of a Financial report (EQS Group)
|
07:00
|EQS-News: PIERER Mobility AG: Rekordergebnis 2022 bestätigt (EQS Group)
|
07:00
|EQS-News: PIERER Mobility AG: Record Result 2022 confirmed (EQS Group)
|
24.03.23
|EQS-HV: PIERER Mobility AG: Einladung zur 26. ordentlichen Hauptversammlung (EQS Group)
|
24.03.23
|EQS-AGM: PIERER Mobility AG: Invitation to the 26th Annual General Meeting (EQS Group)