|
23.09.2022 11:44:49
EQS-AFR: Pittler Maschinenfabrik AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Pittler Maschinenfabrik AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Pittler Maschinenfabrik AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 26, 2022
Address: http://www.pittler-maschinenfabrik.de
23.09.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Pittler Maschinenfabrik AG
|Gutleutstrasse 175
|60327 Frankfurt
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.pittler-maschinenfabrik.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1449073 23.09.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!