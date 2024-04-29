|
29.04.2024 15:54:28
EQS-AFR: Pittler Maschinenfabrik AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Pittler Maschinenfabrik AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Pittler Maschinenfabrik AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2024
Address: http://www.pittler-maschinenfabrik.de
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2024
Address: http://www.pittler-maschinenfabrik.de
1892059 29.04.2024 CET/CEST
