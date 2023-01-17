|
EQS-AFR: PNE AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
PNE AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 29, 2023
Address: https://ir.pne-ag.com/veroeffentlichungen#section83
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 29, 2023
Address: https://ir.pne-ag.com/en/publications#section83
|English
|PNE AG
|Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
|27472 Cuxhaven
|Germany
|http://www.pne-ag.com
