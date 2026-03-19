PNE Aktie
WKN: A0JBPG / ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2
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19.03.2026 11:40:23
EQS-AFR: PNE AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: PNE AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
PNE AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://www.pnegroup.com/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://www.pnegroup.com/en/investor-relations/publications/
19.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PNE AG
|Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
|27472 Cuxhaven
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.pnegroup.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2294470 19.03.2026 CET/CEST
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