Porsche Automobil Aktie

Porsche Automobil für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: PAH003 / ISIN: DE000PAH0038

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
30.01.2026 11:20:43

EQS-AFR: Porsche Automobil Holding SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Porsche Automobil Holding SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Porsche Automobil Holding SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

30.01.2026 / 11:20 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://www.porsche-se.com/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/finanzpublikationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://www.porsche-se.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/financial-publications

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://www.porsche-se.com/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/finanzpublikationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://www.porsche-se.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/financial-publications

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 07, 2026
Address: https://www.porsche-se.com/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/finanzpublikationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 07, 2026
Address: https://www.porsche-se.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/financial-publications

30.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Porsche Automobil Holding SE
Porscheplatz 1
70435 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: www.porsche-se.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2262350  30.01.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Porsche Automobil Holding SE

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Porsche Automobil Holding SE

mehr Analysen
19.01.26 Porsche Automobil Underweight Barclays Capital
14.01.26 Porsche Automobil Market-Perform Bernstein Research
09.01.26 Porsche Automobil Underweight Barclays Capital
28.11.25 Porsche Automobil Halten DZ BANK
12.11.25 Porsche Automobil Buy Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Porsche Automobil Holding SE 36,14 -0,58% Porsche Automobil Holding SE

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

05:42 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 5: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
04:21 KW 5: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03:23 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 5
31.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
31.01.26 Januar 2026: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen freundlich ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen letztlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Freitag zu. An der Wall Street ging es abwärts. In Fernost wiesen die Börsen zum Wochenschluss rote Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen