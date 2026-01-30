Porsche Automobil Aktie
WKN DE: PAH003 / ISIN: DE000PAH0038
|
30.01.2026 11:20:43
EQS-AFR: Porsche Automobil Holding SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Porsche Automobil Holding SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Porsche Automobil Holding SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://www.porsche-se.com/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/finanzpublikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://www.porsche-se.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/financial-publications
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://www.porsche-se.com/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/finanzpublikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://www.porsche-se.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/financial-publications
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 07, 2026
Address: https://www.porsche-se.com/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/finanzpublikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 07, 2026
Address: https://www.porsche-se.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/financial-publications
|
2262350 30.01.2026 CET/CEST
