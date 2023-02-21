|
21.02.2023 18:26:58
EQS-AFR: Porsche Automobil Holding SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Porsche Automobil Holding SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Porsche Automobil Holding SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 15, 2023
Address: https://www.porsche-se.com/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 15, 2023
Address: https://www.porsche-se.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 13, 2023
Address: https://www.porsche-se.com/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 13, 2023
Address: https://www.porsche-se.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications
21.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Porsche Automobil Holding SE
|Porscheplatz 1
|70435 Stuttgart
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.porsche-se.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1543551 21.02.2023 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!