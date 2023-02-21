Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
21.02.2023 18:26:58

EQS-AFR: Porsche Automobil Holding SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Porsche Automobil Holding SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Porsche Automobil Holding SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

21.02.2023 / 18:26 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 15, 2023
Address: https://www.porsche-se.com/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 15, 2023
Address: https://www.porsche-se.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 13, 2023
Address: https://www.porsche-se.com/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 13, 2023
Address: https://www.porsche-se.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications

Language: English
Company: Porsche Automobil Holding SE
Porscheplatz 1
70435 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: www.porsche-se.com

 
