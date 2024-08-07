EQS-AFR: ProCredit Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

07.08.2024 14:39:22

ProCredit Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

ProCredit Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

07.08.2024
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ProCredit Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2024
Address: https://www.procredit-holding.com/de/investor-relations/berichte-und-veroffentlichungen/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2024
Address: https://www.procredit-holding.com/investor-relations/reports-and-publications/financial-reports/

Language: English
Company: ProCredit Holding AG
Rohmerplatz 33-37
60486 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.procredit-holding.com

 
