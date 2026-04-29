ProCredit Aktie
WKN DE: 622340 / ISIN: DE0006223407
|
29.04.2026 08:00:04
EQS-AFR: ProCredit Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ProCredit Holding AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ProCredit Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 13, 2026
Address: https://www.procredit-holding.com/de/investor-relations/berichte-und-veroffentlichungen/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 13, 2026
Address: https://www.procredit-holding.com/investor-relations/reports-and-publications/financial-reports/
29.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ProCredit Holding AG
|Rohmerplatz 33-37
|60486 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.procredit-holding.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2317108 29.04.2026 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ProCredit Holding AG & Co.KGaA
|
29.04.26
|EQS-AFR: ProCredit Holding AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen (EQS Group)
|
29.04.26
|EQS-AFR: ProCredit Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements (EQS Group)
|
21.04.26
|EQS-HV: ProCredit Holding AG: Bekanntmachung der Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung am 03.06.2026 in Frankfurt am Main mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung gemäß §121 AktG (EQS Group)
|
16.04.26
|EQS-DD: ProCredit Holding AG: Christoph Beeck, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
16.04.26
|EQS-DD: ProCredit Holding AG: Christoph Beeck, buy (EQS Group)
|
16.04.26
|EQS-DD: ProCredit Holding AG: Christian Dagrosa, buy (EQS Group)
|
16.04.26
|EQS-DD: ProCredit Holding AG: Jovanka Joleska Popovska, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
16.04.26
|EQS-DD: ProCredit Holding AG: Eriola Bibolli, buy (EQS Group)