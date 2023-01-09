09.01.2023 16:55:18

EQS-AFR: Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

09.01.2023 / 16:55 CET/CEST
Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 12, 2023
Address: https://www.pwo-group.com/de/investoren-presse/news-publikationen/berichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 12, 2023
Address: https://www.pwo-group.com/en/investors-press/news-publications/reports/

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 08, 2023
Address: https://www.pwo-group.com/de/investoren-presse/news-publikationen/berichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 08, 2023
Address: https://www.pwo-group.com/en/investors-press/news-publications/reports/

Language: English
Company: Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG
Industriestraße 8
77704 Oberkirch
Germany
Internet: www.progress-werk.de

 
