09.01.2023 16:55:18
EQS-AFR: Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 12, 2023
Address: https://www.pwo-group.com/de/investoren-presse/news-publikationen/berichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 12, 2023
Address: https://www.pwo-group.com/en/investors-press/news-publications/reports/
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 08, 2023
Address: https://www.pwo-group.com/de/investoren-presse/news-publikationen/berichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 08, 2023
Address: https://www.pwo-group.com/en/investors-press/news-publications/reports/
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG
|Industriestraße 8
|77704 Oberkirch
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.progress-werk.de
