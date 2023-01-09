|
09.01.2023 07:38:59
EQS-AFR: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2022:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 02, 2023
Address: https://www.prosiebensat1.com/investor-relations/publikationen/geschaeftsbericht
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 02, 2023
Address: https://www.prosiebensat1.com/en/investor-relations/publications/annual-reports
09.01.2023 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
|Medienallee 7
|85774 Unterföhring
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.prosiebensat1.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1529857 09.01.2023 CET/CEST
|12.12.22
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.12.22
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media Buy
|UBS AG
|02.12.22
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media Hold
|Warburg Research
|17.11.22
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|16.11.22
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media Halten
|DZ BANK
