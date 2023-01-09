09.01.2023 07:38:59

EQS-AFR: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

09.01.2023 / 07:38 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2022:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 02, 2023
Address: https://www.prosiebensat1.com/investor-relations/publikationen/geschaeftsbericht

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 02, 2023
Address: https://www.prosiebensat1.com/en/investor-relations/publications/annual-reports

09.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
Medienallee 7
85774 Unterföhring
Germany
Internet: www.prosiebensat1.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1529857  09.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1529857&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ProSiebenSat.1 Media SEmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu ProSiebenSat.1 Media SEmehr Analysen

12.12.22 ProSiebenSat.1 Media Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
02.12.22 ProSiebenSat.1 Media Buy UBS AG
02.12.22 ProSiebenSat.1 Media Hold Warburg Research
17.11.22 ProSiebenSat.1 Media Underperform Credit Suisse Group
16.11.22 ProSiebenSat.1 Media Halten DZ BANK

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE 8,87 0,00% ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen mit Gewinnen
Am Montag legen die asiatischen Märkte zu, lediglich die Börse in Japan ruht feiertagsbedingt.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen