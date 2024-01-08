|
08.01.2024 09:39:00
EQS-AFR: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 07, 2024
Address: https://www.prosiebensat1.com/investor-relations/publikationen/geschaeftsbericht
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 07, 2024
Address: https://www.prosiebensat1.com/en/investor-relations/publications/annual-report
08.01.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
|Medienallee 7
|85774 Unterföhring
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.prosiebensat1.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1810127 08.01.2024 CET/CEST
