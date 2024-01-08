EQS-AFR: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08.01.2024 09:39:00

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 07, 2024
Address: https://www.prosiebensat1.com/investor-relations/publikationen/geschaeftsbericht

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 07, 2024
Address: https://www.prosiebensat1.com/en/investor-relations/publications/annual-report

Language: English
Company: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
Medienallee 7
85774 Unterföhring
Germany
Internet: www.prosiebensat1.com

 
