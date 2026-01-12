ProSiebenSat.1 Media Aktie

ProSiebenSat.1 Media für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: PSM777 / ISIN: DE000PSM7770

12.01.2026 10:44:33

EQS-AFR: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

12.01.2026 / 10:44 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://www.prosiebensat1.com/investor-relations/publikationen/ergebnisse

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://www.prosiebensat1.com/en/investor-relations/publications/results

12.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
Medienallee 7
85774 Unterföhring
Germany
Internet: www.prosiebensat1.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2258500  12.01.2026 CET/CEST

