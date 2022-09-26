|
26.09.2022 09:34:11
EQS-AFR: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 15, 2022
Address: https://www.prosiebensat1.com/investor-relations/publikationen/ergebnisse
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 15, 2022
Address: https://www.prosiebensat1.com/en/investor-relations/publications/results
26.09.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
|Medienallee 7
|85774 Unterföhring
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.prosiebensat1.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1449613 26.09.2022 CET/CEST
