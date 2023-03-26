EQS-AFR: PSI Software AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: PSI Software AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

PSI Software AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



26.03.2023 / 22:06 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 29, 2023

Address:



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 29, 2023

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: April 24, 2023

Address:



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: July 27, 2023

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: July 27, 2023

Address:

PSI Software AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 29, 2023Address: https://www.psi.de/Einzelabschluss_PSI_AG_2022.pdf Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 29, 2023Address: https://www.psi.de/Bericht_2022.pdf Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: April 24, 2023Address: https://www.psi.de/Report_2022.pdf Language: GermanDate of disclosure: July 27, 2023Address: https://www.psi.de/Bericht_Q2_2023.pdf Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: July 27, 2023Address: https://www.psi.de/Report_Q2_2023.pdf

26.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

