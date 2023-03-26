|
26.03.2023 22:06:32
EQS-AFR: PSI Software AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: PSI Software AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
PSI Software AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 29, 2023
Address: https://www.psi.de/Einzelabschluss_PSI_AG_2022.pdf
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 29, 2023
Address: https://www.psi.de/Bericht_2022.pdf
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 24, 2023
Address: https://www.psi.de/Report_2022.pdf
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 27, 2023
Address: https://www.psi.de/Bericht_Q2_2023.pdf
Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 27, 2023
Address: https://www.psi.de/Report_Q2_2023.pdf
