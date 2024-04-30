30.04.2024 16:42:20

EQS-AFR: PSI Software SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

PSI Software SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

30.04.2024 / 16:42 CET/CEST
PSI Software SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 04, 2024
Address: https://www.psi.de/Einzelabschluss_PSI_SE_2023.pdf

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 04, 2024
Address: https://www.psi.de/Bericht_2023.pdf

Language: English
Date of disclosure: June 04, 2024
Address: https://www.psi.de/Report_2023.pdf

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 31, 2024
Address: https://www.psi.de/Bericht_Q2_2024.pdf

Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 31, 2024
Address: https://www.psi.de/Bericht_Q2_2024.pdf

Language: English
Company: PSI Software SE
Dircksenstraße 42-44
10178 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.psi.de

 
