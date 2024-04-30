|
30.04.2024 16:42:20
EQS-AFR: PSI Software SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: PSI Software SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
PSI Software SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 04, 2024
Address: https://www.psi.de/Einzelabschluss_PSI_SE_2023.pdf
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 04, 2024
Address: https://www.psi.de/Bericht_2023.pdf
Language: English
Date of disclosure: June 04, 2024
Address: https://www.psi.de/Report_2023.pdf
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 31, 2024
Address: https://www.psi.de/Bericht_Q2_2024.pdf
Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 31, 2024
Address: https://www.psi.de/Bericht_Q2_2024.pdf
30.04.2024 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PSI Software SE
|Dircksenstraße 42-44
|10178 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.psi.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1893331 30.04.2024 CET/CEST
