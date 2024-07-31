|
EQS-AFR: PSI Software SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: PSI Software SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
PSI Software SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 06, 2024
Address: https://www.psi.de/Bericht_Q2_2024.pdf
Language: English
Date of disclosure: September 06, 2024
Address: https://www.psi.de/Report_Q2_2024.pdf
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PSI Software SE
|Dircksenstraße 42-44
|10178 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.psi.de
