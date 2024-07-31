EQS-AFR: PSI Software SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

31.07.2024 19:12:13

PSI Software SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PSI Software SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 06, 2024
Address: https://www.psi.de/Bericht_Q2_2024.pdf

Language: English
Date of disclosure: September 06, 2024
Address: https://www.psi.de/Report_Q2_2024.pdf

Language: English
Company: PSI Software SE
Dircksenstraße 42-44
10178 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.psi.de

 
