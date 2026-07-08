PSI Software Aktie
WKN DE: A0Z1JH / ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9
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08.07.2026 23:15:04
EQS-AFR: PSI Software SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: PSI Software SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
PSI Software SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 13, 2026
Address: https://www.psi.de/Einzelabschluss_PSI_SE_2025.pdf
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 13, 2026
Address: https://www.psi.de/Bericht_2025.pdf
Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 13, 2026
Address: https://www.psi.de/Report_2025.pdf
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 28, 2026
Address: https://www.psi.de/Bericht_Q2_2026.pdf
Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 28, 2026
Address: https://www.psi.de/Report_Q2_2026.pdf
08.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PSI Software SE
|Dircksenstraße 42-44
|10178 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.psi.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2362994 08.07.2026 CET/CEST
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