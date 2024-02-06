|
06.02.2024 11:18:50
EQS-AFR: PUMA SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: PUMA SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
PUMA SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 27, 2024
Address: https://about.puma.com/de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 27, 2024
Address: https://about.puma.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 27, 2024
Address: https://about.puma.com/de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 27, 2024
Address: https://about.puma.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications
