EQS-AFR: PUMA SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: PUMA SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
PUMA SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

07.02.2024 / 11:50 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PUMA SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 27, 2024
Address: https://about.puma.com/de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 27, 2024
Address: https://about.puma.com/de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 27, 2024
Address: https://about.puma.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications

Language: English
Company: PUMA SE
PUMA WAY 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.puma.com

 
