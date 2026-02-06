PUMA Aktie

WKN: 696960 / ISIN: DE0006969603

06.02.2026 09:15:03

EQS-AFR: PUMA SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: PUMA SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
PUMA SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

06.02.2026 / 09:15 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PUMA SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 26, 2026
Address: https://about.puma.com/de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 26, 2026
Address: https://about.puma.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 26, 2026
Address: https://about.puma.com/de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 26, 2026
Address: https://about.puma.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications

06.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: PUMA SE
PUMA WAY 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.puma.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2272624  06.02.2026 CET/CEST

