PUMA Aktie
WKN: 696960 / ISIN: DE0006969603
|
06.02.2026 09:15:03
EQS-AFR: PUMA SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: PUMA SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
PUMA SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 26, 2026
Address: https://about.puma.com/de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 26, 2026
Address: https://about.puma.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 26, 2026
Address: https://about.puma.com/de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 26, 2026
Address: https://about.puma.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications
06.02.2026 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PUMA SE
|PUMA WAY 1
|91074 Herzogenaurach
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.puma.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2272624 06.02.2026 CET/CEST
